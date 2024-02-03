Support The Moscow Times!
Drone Attack Sets Russian Refinery Ablaze – Governor

By AFP
Mamayev Kurgan Memorial Complex in the city of Volgograd. Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

A fire erupted at a major Russian oil refinery in the southwestern Volgograd region overnight after a drone attack blamed on Ukraine, the regional governor said Saturday.

Ukraine has launched drone attacks on Russia for months following Moscow's almost two-year offensive.

"Last night, the air defense and electronic jamming repelled an attack by drones in the Volgograd region's Kalachyovsky and Zakanalye districts," Governor Andrei Bocharov said on Telegram.

"A fire started at the Volgograd refinery after one of the downed drones fell," he said, adding that the fire service had already brought the blaze under control by the start of the morning.

No one was hurt, Bocharov said.

Industry giant Lukoil, which operates the refinery, says on its website it is "the biggest producer of oil products in the federal South district" which covers eight regions of southwest Russia.

The plant is located south of the city of Volgograd.

Local media V1 published photos it said showed an overnight explosion during the attack.

Local residents told V1 they heard two explosions.

The Russian army said air defense electronic jamming had brought down or intercepted four drones in the region of Belgorod which borders Ukraine, two in Volgograd and one more in  the Rostov-on-Don area.

