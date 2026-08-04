Syria and Iraq Resume Direct Flights to Russia

Syria and Iraq have resumed direct flights to Russia, restoring air links that were suspended amid political upheaval in Damascus and the war in Iran, Russian media reported.

The renewed services come as most Western governments continue to advise their citizens against visiting Syria and large parts of Iraq because of the risk of terrorism, armed conflict and kidnapping.

Syrian Airlines has begun selling tickets for flights between Damascus and Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, marking the first resumption of direct air travel between the two countries since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, RTVI reported.

The first flight is scheduled for Aug. 16, with services subsequently operating once a week on Sundays.

The journey will take around four hours and 50 minutes, with economy-class fares starting at about $350.