Turkey Calls for Safe Navigation in Black Sea After Drones Strike Commercial Ships

Turkey on Tuesday called on Russia and Ukraine to ensure the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea after two Turkish-owned cargo vessels were struck near the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the civilian ships Yasar and Nadezhda were attacked after departing Novorossiysk on Monday evening, injuring several crew members, including Turkish citizens.

Ankara expressed concern that Russia’s war against Ukraine is spreading further across the Black Sea, warning of “multifaceted negative repercussions, including for food security.”

“We therefore reiterate our call to all relevant actors, particularly the warring parties, to urgently implement concrete measures to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Nadezhda was sailing for the Turkish port of Samsun when it came under attack about 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk, according to the Turkish Maritime Authority. All 22 crew members were brought to safety in Russia, including three who were seriously injured, while a fire continued to burn in the ship’s bow.