Ukraine Grain Deal ‘De Facto’ Over – Kremlin

A deal brokered by the UN and Turkey that allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea is “de facto” over, the Kremlin said Monday.

“Unfortunately, the Russian part of these Black Sea agreements has not been implemented so far, so it’s terminated,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“That’s the de facto situation,” Peskov said as quoted by Interfax.

Moscow had informed Turkey, Ukraine and the UN of Moscow’s “objection” to extending the grain deal, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Interfax.