Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine-Russia Crisis Must be Resolved Peacefully – Erdogan

By AFP
EPA / TASS Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Saturday for a peaceful resolution of Ukraine's tensions with Russia based on respect of its territorial integrity.

Flanked by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul that Turkey aims "to ensure the Black Sea remains a sea of peace and cooperation" as U.S. warships were due to sail through Turkey's Bosphorus.

"We don't want an increase in tensions in our common region," Erdogan said.

"We believe that the current crisis must be settled by peaceful means on the basis of international law and respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity," the Turkish leader added.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials have expressed concern in recent days over the arrival of thousands of Russian soldiers and military equipment near eastern Ukraine where clashes have increased between pro-Russian separatists and Kiev's government forces in a conflict now several years old.

Turkey announced Friday the United States will soon send two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, which borders both Russia and Ukraine. 

U.S. Navy ships routinely operate in the region in support of Ukraine.

Erdogan also said Turkey was ready to provide all forms of support aimed at settling the conflict and that it would refuse to recognise Russia's 2015 annexation of Crimea, which was part of Ukraine.

Zelensky said: "Turkey's support for re-establishing our territorial sovereignty is essential."

Turkey said the two U.S. warships would transit the Bosphorus in line with the Montreux convention.

The 1936 treaty guarantees free navigation for civilian ships through the Turkish strait. But states that do not share a Black Sea coastline must give two weeks notice before sending warships into the area and then keep them there for no more than 21 days.

In a phone call on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged his Turkish counterpart to protect the treaty at a time when questions have risen about the impact of a planned canal.

Analysts said the possible suspension of the treaty could facilitate access to the Black Sea of warships from non-coastal countries like the United States and other NATO member states, which Moscow frowns upon. Turkey is a NATO member.

Read more about: Ukraine , Turkey

Read more

show of support

U.S. to Send 2 Warships to Black Sea Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension, Turkey Says

The U.S. Navy warships are expected to pass through the Bosphorus Strait next week and return May 4-5, Turkey's foreign ministry said.
Tensions Rise

Turkey Backs Crimea’s Return to Ukraine – FM

Turkey and Ukraine get "friendly" over the question of Crimea amid a deepening rift with Russia.
Ukraine votes

Russia Enjoys the Show in Tight Ukrainian Election

The Kremlin is paying close attention to the results of Ukraine's elections.
Turkey

Time To Pick Sides? Why Military Escalation in Ukraine May Force Erdogan's Hand

There are plenty of things bringing Putin and Erdoğan together, but there are also plenty that have the potential to push them apart. The fate of Crimea...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.