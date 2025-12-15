Syria’s Assad Shunned by Kremlin in Isolated but Luxurious Moscow Exile – Guardian

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has retreated into a secluded life in Moscow after losing power and is no longer of interest to his longtime backer Vladimir Putin, The Guardian reported Monday.

Assad and his family fled Syria on Dec. 8, 2024, with the Russian military's assistance as rebel forces closed in on Damascus. He left behind a country devastated by 13 years of civil war, with an estimated 620,000 people killed and nearly 14 million displaced.

“Putin has little patience for leaders who lose their grip on power, and Assad is no longer seen as a figure of influence or even an interesting guest to invite to dinner,” a source close to the Kremlin told The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, which based its account on interviews with a family friend, sources in Russia and Syria and leaked data, the Assads had transferred a significant portion of their wealth to Russia even before their fall from power.

Assad and his family likely live in the elite Rublyovka community west of Moscow, where another deposed leader, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, is believed to reside, the newspaper reported.

They reportedly spend much of their time shopping at high-end boutiques and furnishing their Moscow home with luxury items. Leaked data shows that Assad’s daughter Zein has registered at an upmarket pedicure salon and has a membership at an elite Moscow gym.