Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Says U.S. Betrayed Kurds in Syria, Tells Kurds to Withdraw or Be Mauled

By Reuters
Emrah Gurel / AP / TASS

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States had betrayed and abandoned the Syrian Kurds and advised the Kurds to withdraw from the Syrian border as per a deal between Moscow and Ankara or be mauled by the Turkish army.

The comments by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Russian news agencies followed a deal agreed on Tuesday between Russia and Turkey that will see Syrian and Russian forces deploy to northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.

Peskov, who was reported to be reacting to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey, complained that it appeared that the United States was encouraging the Kurds to stay close to the Syrian border and fight the Turkish army.

"The United States has been the Kurds' closest ally in recent years. (But) in the end, it abandoned the Kurds and, in essence, betrayed them," Peskov was cited as saying.

"Now they (the Americans) prefer to leave the Kurds at the border (with Turkey) and almost force them to fight the Turks."

If the Kurds did not withdraw as per the deal between Moscow and Ankara, Peskov said that Syrian borders guards and Russian military police would have to withdraw, leaving the Kurds to be dealt with by the Turkish army.

Read more about: Syria , U.S. , Kremlin , Turkey

Read more

GHOST TOWN

Pro-Kremlin Reporters Tour Abandoned U.S. Base in Syria

Footage shows signs of rapid withdrawal after Turkish incursion.
NO THOUGHTS

'We Don't Want to Entertain Possibility of Clash With Turkey in Syria,' Kremlin Says

Moscow had already warned all sides in the Syrian conflict to avoid any action that could escalate the situation.
Syrian conflict

Putin Urges Turkey's Erdogan Not to Harm Syria Peace Process – Kremlin

Putin and Erdogan agreed that Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, the Kremlin said.
Syria

Kremlin Defends S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey

The missile contract cements bilateral ties after Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet on the border with Syria in late 2015 sending diplomatic relations...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.