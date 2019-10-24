Russia Will Send a Further 276 Military Staff and 33 Units of Military Hardware to Syria

Russia will send a further 276 military policemen and 33 units of military hardware to Syria in a week, Russia's RIA news agency cited a defense ministry source as saying on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by video conference to the leader of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Shoigu told the SDF head that Russia will increase the number of its military police near the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported. The two men also discussed the implementation by Kurds of a Russian-Turkish Syria deal announced on Tuesday.