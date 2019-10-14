'We Don't Want to Entertain Possibility of Clash With Turkey in Syria,' Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said on Monday it did not want to entertain the possibility of a clash in Syria between Russian and Turkish forces and said Moscow was in regular contact with Ankara, including at a military level.

The Kremlin was commenting after Syrian Kurdish leaders said they had struck a deal with the Syrian government, brokered by Russia, which centered on Syrian army troops deploying along the border with Turkey.

The deal, aimed at halting a Turkish offensive in northeast Syria, was sealed as the United States said it would withdraw its remaining troops from northern Syria.

The arrangement would put Syrian government troops in close proximity to the Turkish army. That is potentially awkward for Moscow which backs the Syrian army with air power, but also enjoys warm ties with Turkey.

Asked if Moscow was worried that Russia could get sucked into a conflict with Turkish forces because of its backing for the Syrian army, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that was the last thing it wanted.