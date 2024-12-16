Assad Denies ‘Planned’ Exit from Syria, Claims Moscow ‘Requested’ Evacuation

Former President of Syria Bashar al-Assad said Monday that he fled Syria only after Damascus had fallen, and claimed that Moscow “requested” he be evacuated to Russia.

An Islamist-led rebel alliance, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a lightning offensive from its northwest Syria bastion on November 27, swiftly capturing major cities from government control and taking the capital on December 8.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed,” said a statement on the ousted president’s Telegram channel.

“I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours” of Dec. 8, it added.

“As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations,” the statement said, adding that he arrived at the Hmeimim base that morning.

“As the field situation in the area continued to deteriorate, the Russian military base itself came under intensified attack by drone strikes,” it said, and “Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening” of Dec. 8.