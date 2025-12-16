Trump Claims Ukraine Peace Deal Closer Than Ever Before

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes a deal to end the Ukraine war is closer than ever before, coming after White House envoys met with Ukrainian officials in Berlin to discuss a peace proposal.

Trump said he had "very long and very good" talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the leaders of NATO and European countries, including Britain, France and Germany.

"We're trying to get it done, and I think we're closer now," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about talks in Berlin. "We had numerous conversations with President Putin of Russia, and I think we're closer now than we have been ever, and we'll see what we can do."

Asked if he had recently spoken directly to Vladimir Putin, Trump replied, "Yeah, I have," but he did not give any details.

Trump also appeared to suggest that in exchange for security guarantees, Ukraine must agree to hand Russia parts of the eastern Donbas region that Kyiv still holds, something Zelensky has previously ruled out.

"Well, they've already lost the territory, to be honest," the U.S. president said when asked what incentive Ukraine would have to give up land to Russia.

Trump said Europe would be a "big part" of any security guarantee.