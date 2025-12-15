Moscow Court Labels Pussy Riot ‘Extremist’ Organization

Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday designated the exiled feminist protest group Pussy Riot an “extremist” organization, effectively banning its activities in Russia and putting anyone associated with the group at risk of criminal prosecution.

Founded in Moscow in 2011, Pussy Riot became known for provocative performances and protests targeting the Kremlin, state censorship and human rights abuses. The collective gained international attention in 2012 after staging an impromptu protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, criticizing President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church.

“It was only a matter of time — sooner or later it was bound to happen anyway,” Pussy Riot activist Alexander Sofeev told The Moscow Times when asked to comment on the Tverskoy District Court’s ruling.

“The terrorists have labeled us extremists. I can’t say that I’m particularly upset by a decision coming from people like that. For me, these are completely illegitimate institutions that do not represent my interests in any way,” Sofeev said.

“As for our activities, all the participants are now, fortunately, outside Russia, so I don’t think there will be any major changes,” he added.