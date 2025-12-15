EU Sanctions Target Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ Backers and Disinformation Network

The European Union on Monday imposed a new round of sanctions on 23 individuals and entities linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, as well as figures accused of spreading disinformation and carrying out cyberattacks against EU member states.

Among those targeted is Murtaza Lakhani, a Pakistani-Canadian oil trader described by Bloomberg as a key facilitator of Russian crude exports despite Western sanctions.

On Monday, Lakhani said he would step down from all managerial roles at companies he owns, calling the EU’s measures “unfounded.”

Bloomberg reported in 2023 that he had helped Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin establish a network of companies to keep Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Four other individuals, including two Azerbaijani nationals, were sanctioned for their roles in companies facilitating Russian oil exports. The EU also added four firms to the blacklist, two of which are based in the United Arab Emirates, while the others are located in Vietnam and Russia.