Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Sanctions Target Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ Backers and Disinformation Network

Nicolas Tucat / AFP

The European Union on Monday imposed a new round of sanctions on 23 individuals and entities linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, as well as figures accused of spreading disinformation and carrying out cyberattacks against EU member states.

Among those targeted is Murtaza Lakhani, a Pakistani-Canadian oil trader described by Bloomberg as a key facilitator of Russian crude exports despite Western sanctions.

On Monday, Lakhani said he would step down from all managerial roles at companies he owns, calling the EU’s measures “unfounded.”

Bloomberg reported in 2023 that he had helped Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin establish a network of companies to keep Russian oil flowing to global markets.

Four other individuals, including two Azerbaijani nationals, were sanctioned for their roles in companies facilitating Russian oil exports. The EU also added four firms to the blacklist, two of which are based in the United Arab Emirates, while the others are located in Vietnam and Russia.

In a separate tranche of sanctions, the EU targeted individuals accused of being involved in disinformation and cyber operations. Among them is John Mark Dougan, a former U.S. Marine and Florida deputy sheriff who fled to Russia in 2016 and later obtained Russian citizenship.

European intelligence documents cited last year by The Washington Post said Dougan had worked with Russia’s GRU military intelligence service to spread information aimed at undermining former Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid last year.

Eleven other Russian nationals were sanctioned for their alleged roles in Kremlin-aligned media platforms, think tanks or a GRU-linked cyber unit accused of attacks on European targets.

The EU also designated Russia’s 142nd Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion, which it accused of manipulating GPS signals in several European countries.

The sanctions list further includes the International Russophile Movement, which EU officials said has amplified “destabilizing narratives” globally on the Kremlin’s behalf.

Those targeted face asset freezes within the European Union, and EU citizens and companies are barred from conducting business with them.

Read more about: Sanctions , European Union

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

7 EU Members Back Billionaire Fridman’s Bid to Overturn Sanctions – El Mundo

Hungary, Slovakia and Luxembourg have reportedly called for Fridman to be removed from the sanctions list, while Italy, Greece, Austria and Croatia are...
2 Min read

Hungary Demands Sanctions Relief for Russian Billionaire Fridman Ahead of EU Sanctions Vote – FT

The EU must renew two sets of sanctions on Russia every six months through a unanimous vote.
2 Min read

EU To Put Forward New Sanctions on Russia This Week

The proposals include banning Moscow's lucrative diamond exports.
1 Min read

EU Imposes Fresh Sanctions on 121 Russian Businesses and Individuals

The EU finalized a new round of sanctions on Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine on Saturday.
2 Min read