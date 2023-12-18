EU Adopts New Round of Sanctions on Russia

The European Union on Monday adopted a new package of sanctions on Russia that include an import ban on Russian diamonds, officials said.

The package is the 12th packet leveled at Moscow since it sent Russian troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, in a full-scale invasion.

They are designed to reduce Russia's access to revenues, metals and technology used to sustain its war effort.

The latest round of sanctions was settled last Friday by envoys from the 27 EU member countries but not formally adopted because of an objection from Austria that was subsequently lifted.

"We continue to stand with Ukraine, through thick and thin," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

The EU ban on Russian diamonds covers natural and synthetic varieties as well as in jewelry from January, and Russian diamonds cut in other countries as from September next year.

Moscow is accused of helping to fill its war chest with proceeds from diamond sales, which are worth an estimated $4 billion to $5 billion a year.

Belgium, which hosts a major diamond trading hub in its city of Antwerp, dropped its hesitation towards the ban following a G7 decision backing the measure.