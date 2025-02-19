EU Slaps Fresh Sanctions on Russia, Targeting Aluminum and ‘Shadow Fleet’ Ships

EU countries have agreed on a new round of sanctions against Russia, diplomats said Wednesday, as the bloc looks to maintain pressure on Moscow ahead of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The wide-ranging package, which includes a ban on imports of Russian aluminum, will be formally adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday.

"The EU is clamping down even harder on circumvention by targeting more vessels in Putin's shadow fleet and imposing new import and export bans," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"We are committed to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin," she added.

The EU's 16th round of sanctions on Russia comes as U.S. President Donald Trump maneuvers around Kyiv and its European allies by launching direct talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.