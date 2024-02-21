EU Targets Chinese Firms, North Korea in New Sanctions Against Russia

The EU on Wednesday agreed to ban exports to three Chinese firms and blacklist North Korea's Defense Minister in new sanctions set to coincide with the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The fresh round of sanctions — the 13th since Russian President Vladimir Putin's February 2022 invasion — targets some two hundred officials and entities mainly from Russia involved in the conflict.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the agreement by the EU's 27 member countries and said it would further cut "Russia's access to drones."

"We must keep degrading Putin's war machine," von der Leyen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).