Russia’s Central Bank Seeks $230Bln From Euroclear Over Frozen Assets

Russia’s Central Bank has filed a lawsuit seeking 18.2 trillion rubles ($229 billion) in damages from Europe’s largest securities depository Euroclear, the Interfax news agency reported Monday.

The legal move comes as the EU debates how to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine. Euroclear holds around 185 billion euros ($217 billion) of those immobilized reserves, which are subject to EU sanctions imposed following the 2022 invasion.

Russia’s Central Bank announced last week that it would sue Euroclear after the EU agreed to freeze its assets indefinitely, a step tied to efforts to provide long-term financial assistance to Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Moscow’s Arbitration Court told Interfax on Monday that the Central Bank had filed a claim seeking 18.2 trillion rubles in damages, equivalent to 195.5 billion euros, according to the official exchange rate as of Dec. 12.

The court spokesperson said the Central Bank would later decide how to enforce any ruling against Euroclear’s assets, including those held outside Russia, once a decision takes effect. No further details of the case were disclosed.