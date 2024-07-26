EU Transfers $1.6 Billion Raised From Russian Assets for Ukraine

The EU on Friday said 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) had been made available to support Ukraine, the first chunk of money earned from profits on frozen Russian assets.

EU member states had agreed in May to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian Central Bank assets to help arm Ukraine and fund its post-war reconstruction.

The EU froze around 200 billion euros of Russian Central Bank assets held in the bloc as part of sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

About 90% of the funds frozen in the EU are held by the Belgium-based international deposit organization Euroclear.

"The EU stands with Ukraine. Today we transfer 1.5 billion euros in proceeds from immobilized Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"There is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin's money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live," she added.