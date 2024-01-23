International Smuggling Ring to Russia Dismantled – Eurojust

Coordinated raids in five countries have led to the arrest of three people suspected of smuggling goods to Russia that could have military uses, EU judicial agency Eurojust said on Tuesday.

Authorities in Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, and the Netherlands conducted a joint investigation into the export of technological and lab equipment that contravened EU-wide sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch police began the probe at the end of last year, which led to the uncovering of "a web of enterprises which were used to circumvent the ban on exports to Russia," according to Eurojust.