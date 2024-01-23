Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

International Smuggling Ring to Russia Dismantled – Eurojust

By AFP
Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Poirrier / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Coordinated raids in five countries have led to the arrest of three people suspected of smuggling goods to Russia that could have military uses, EU judicial agency Eurojust said on Tuesday.

Authorities in Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Canada, and the Netherlands conducted a joint investigation into the export of technological and lab equipment that contravened EU-wide sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch police began the probe at the end of last year, which led to the uncovering of "a web of enterprises which were used to circumvent the ban on exports to Russia," according to Eurojust.

The Dutch tax authority FIOD said a 56-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being the directors of the Dutch firm shipping goods to Russia via Eastern Europe.

A 54-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting in the operation.

Dutch public broadcaster NOS said the goods smuggled were worth hundreds of thousands of euros (dollars).

The European Union has already hit Russia with 12 rounds of unprecedented sanctions since the Kremlin launched the war on its neighbor in February 2022.

An EU official said last week that Brussels aims to impose a new round of sanctions on Russia next month to mark the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Sanctions , European Union , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

tightening penalties

EU To Put Forward New Sanctions on Russia This Week

The proposals include banning Moscow's lucrative diamond exports.
1 Min read
'unfriendly actions'

Russia Says Bars Entry to More EU Officials Over Fresh Sanctions

The EU has agreed an 11th package of penalties against Russia, including measures aimed at clamping down on evasion of restrictions already in place.
1 Min read
'historic moment'

EU Leaders Agree Candidate Status for Ukraine, Moldova

The decision sets the two ex-Soviet nations at the start of a years-long path towards joining the bloc.
'maximum pressure'

EU Agrees Ban on Most Russian Oil Imports, Remove Sberbank From SWIFT

Despite the gap in the embargo left by Hungary's opposition, the latest round of sanctions represents some of the most damaging measures taken by the EU...