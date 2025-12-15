Wildberries & Russ Acquires Cosmetics Chain Rive Gauche

Wildberries & Russ (RWB) has acquired Rive Gauche, one of Russia’s largest cosmetics retail chains, the Interfax news agency reported Monday, citing open corporate records.
RWB, the company formed after e-commerce giant Wildberries merged with advertising firm Russ Group last year, acquired full ownership of Aromalux and UK PS Group, the operating entities behind Rive Gauche.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, the Kommersant business newspaper reported in September that the acquisition could be valued at up to six billion rubles ($75.7 million).
Both Aromalux and UK PS Group were previously owned by the Cyprus-based Rive Gauche Group.
The takeover follows a strategic partnership announced in September that allowed Rive Gauche’s 252 brick-and-mortar stores to integrate with Wildberries, offering in-store pickup and a dedicated section in the online retailer’s catalog.
As part of that agreement, RWB secured control of Rive Gauche’s operating company as collateral.
Aromalux reported revenue of 37.4 billion rubles ($472.2 million) in 2024, down 6% from the previous year, while net losses nearly tripled to 1.5 billion rubles ($18.9 million).
Founded in 1995, Rive Gauche ranks as Russia’s fifth-largest perfume and cosmetics retailer by revenue, according to analysts at Infoline.
