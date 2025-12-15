Wildberries & Russ Acquires Cosmetics Chain Rive Gauche

Wildberries & Russ (RWB) has acquired Rive Gauche, one of Russia’s largest cosmetics retail chains, the Interfax news agency reported Monday, citing open corporate records.

RWB, the company formed after e-commerce giant Wildberries merged with advertising firm Russ Group last year, acquired full ownership of Aromalux and UK PS Group, the operating entities behind Rive Gauche.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, the Kommersant business newspaper reported in September that the acquisition could be valued at up to six billion rubles ($75.7 million).

Both Aromalux and UK PS Group were previously owned by the Cyprus-based Rive Gauche Group.