World Airline Body Calls for Post-War Return to Russian Airspace

Western airlines should prepare to return to Russian airspace when the war in Ukraine has ended, the head of the global airline trade group said Tuesday.

Flights between Russia and the West came to a virtual standstill following mutual airspace bans in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. The closures limited Russian-owned and chartered flights around the world while also forcing Western airlines to take longer and more expensive routes to reach Asia.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) head Willie Walsh said war-related airspace closures have created unsustainable congestion over Europe.

He also warned that Chinese carriers would gain a competitive advantage over their European rivals once Beijing relaxes its Covid-19 restrictions.