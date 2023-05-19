First Direct Flight from Russia Lands in Georgia After 4-Year Hiatus

The first direct flight from Russia landed in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Friday four years after Moscow banned air travel with the South Caucasus nation.

The flight was met with protests against Georgia’s perceived return to the Russian sphere of influence amid its war in Ukraine.

“Russian plane, go f*ck yourself,” read a large placard held outside Tbilisi International Airport, a reference to the now-famous phrase said by a Ukrainian soldier to an invading Russian warship last year.

Footage shared by the exiled Russian broadcaster Dozhd showed protesters carrying Georgian and Ukrainian flags, as well as signs condemning “occupant” and “terrorist” Russia.

Tbilisi-based journalists reported detentions at the protest site.

The southern Russia-based Azimut Airline flight landed in Tbilisi less than 10 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a flight ban and visa regime with Georgia.

Moscow had banned air travel with Georgia in 2019 following anti-Russian rallies in Tbilisi.