Russia to Debut ‘Flight to Nowhere’

Passengers will take off from Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport, then land 1.5 hours later at… Vnukovo Airport.

Russia’s Pobeda low-cost airline plans to debut its own “flight to nowhere” for cooped-up passengers looking to recreate the travel experience this month, popular Pobeda pilot and flight podcast host Alexei Kochemasov has said .

“We guarantee the crew’s kind and attentive attitude,” Kochemasov wrote on his website.

Kochemasov, who called the Dec. 19 no-destination journey a “Flight Into the New Year,” promised “clear skies and the sun above the clouds even if it’s cloudy.”

Pobeda, a subsidiary of the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, confirmed to the Meduza news website that the “flight to nowhere” will indeed take place on Dec. 19.

Tickets were on sale for $100 on Kochemasov’s personal website. By mid-Friday, the website said the 162-passenger Boeing 737-800 flight was sold out.

Russia grounded all international flights in late March as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country. Special evacuation flights and government-authorized family reunification, medical treatment, qualified-specialist and diplomatic flights have continued to operate during the pandemic.

In the past several months, Russia has gradually reopened flights to a dozen countries it deemed safe for travel.