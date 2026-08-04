Putin Signs Law Targeting Exiled Russians Convicted in Absentia

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law imposing sweeping financial, property and consular restrictions on Russians living abroad who have been convicted in absentia, including under legislation used to prosecute Kremlin critics.

The measure was one of several laws signed by Putin on Tuesday that expand state oversight of Russian citizens and the economy. Separate legislation establishes a tightly controlled cryptocurrency market and gives government agencies access to confidential data across the food supply chain.

The new restrictions will apply to Russians convicted of any criminal offense as well as selected administrative offenses, including violations of Russia’s “foreign agent” rules, participation in “undesirable organizations,” “discrediting” the military, calling for sanctions or challenging Russia’s territorial integrity.

Many of those provisions have been widely used against anti-war activists, independent journalists and political opponents who left Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Justice Ministry will maintain an official register of people deemed to be evading punishment while abroad, while the prosecutor general and their deputy will have the authority to add individuals to the list.

Information from the register will be shared with agencies including the Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service (FSB), Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Federal Bailiffs Service, Federal Tax Service, property registry and Central Bank.

Those listed will be barred from using remote banking services or accessing state and municipal services online. Their money and other assets will be frozen, and transactions involving their property will be blocked.

Russian embassies and consulates will also be prohibited from issuing them new passports or most other official documents. The only exception specified in the law is a certificate confirming that the person is alive.

Listed individuals will also be barred from registering as entrepreneurs or self-employed workers, receiving state payments, taking out loans or authorizing others to act on their behalf through a power of attorney.

Legal experts from the rights group Perviy Otdel previously said the scope of the restrictions resembled “the effective deprivation of citizenship.”

“The state retains jurisdiction and control over the person and continues to demand that they serve their sentence, but does not provide a substantial share of the rights normally associated with citizenship,” the group said.