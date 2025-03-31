Public Outcry Across Russia as Bill to Euthanize Stray Animals Sparks Rare Protests

Residents in at least three Russian cities staged rallies against animal euthanasia over the weekend, marking a rare instance of authorities permitting public dissent amid an ongoing crackdown on anti-war activism.

Animal rights activists took to the streets in Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don and Blagoveshchensk on Saturday and Sunday, following similar demonstrations in Novosibirsk and Kazan the previous weekend.

According to the Kaliningrad-based news outlet Klops, the protest there received official authorization from local authorities.

The demonstrations came in response to a proposed federal bill that would allow regional governments to euthanize stray animals held in shelters. The draft legislation followed a series of recent incidents where stray dogs fatally attacked children.

Animal rights activists have long argued that the mass euthanization of animals at shelters is not an effective solution to solving Russia's stray animal problem, often leads to inhumane killings and should only be carried out when there is no other alternative.