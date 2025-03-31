Public Outcry Across Russia as Bill to Euthanize Stray Animals Sparks Rare Protests

Residents in at least three Russian cities staged rallies against animal euthanasia over the weekend, marking a rare instance of authorities permitting public dissent amid an ongoing crackdown on anti-war activism.
Animal rights activists took to the streets in Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don and Blagoveshchensk on Saturday and Sunday, following similar demonstrations in Novosibirsk and Kazan the previous weekend.
According to the Kaliningrad-based news outlet Klops, the protest there received official authorization from local authorities.
The demonstrations came in response to a proposed federal bill that would allow regional governments to euthanize stray animals held in shelters. The draft legislation followed a series of recent incidents where stray dogs fatally attacked children.
Animal rights activists have long argued that the mass euthanization of animals at shelters is not an effective solution to solving Russia's stray animal problem, often leads to inhumane killings and should only be carried out when there is no other alternative.
Public backlash has already led to delays in the bill’s progress. The State Duma indefinitely postponed a vote on the measure two weeks ago, according to the business newspaper Vedomosti, while Senator Andrei Klishas confirmed that two committees in the Federation Council had rejected the proposal.
Meanwhile, a Change.org petition opposing the euthanasia bill has gathered nearly 50,000 signatures since early March.
Unlike in other cities, authorities in Krasnoyarsk refused to allow animal rights activists to hold a protest in mid-March, citing Covid-19 restrictions.
A regional lawmaker’s attempt to organize a rally against broader limits on public demonstrations in Krasnoyarsk was also blocked — this time with officials citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.