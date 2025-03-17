Siberian City Bans Protest Against Protest Ban

Authorities in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk banned a planned demonstration against restrictions on public protests, a regional lawmaker leading the effort said Monday.

“Public events are not allowed during the special military operation, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24, 2022,” Krasnoyarsk City Hall said in response to a protest petition.

Officials also cited municipal work scheduled at the city square where the demonstration was set to take place on March 25.

Alexei Boykov, a member of the Krasnoyarsk regional legislature who had sought approval for the protest, called the ban unconstitutional.

“Conducting a special military operation cannot be a reason for this refusal on its own,” Boykov wrote on Telegram.

He accused local authorities of hypocrisy, noting that they continue to organize their own public events despite citing wartime restrictions to reject opposition rallies. He said he had asked prosecutors to review the legality of the ban.

“I consider this answer to be another insult and mockery of the law,” said Boykov, a member of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR).

Boykov originally submitted the protest request on behalf of animal rights activists who were previously barred from demonstrating against a federal bill allowing the euthanasia of stray dogs. Officials cited Covid-19 restrictions in rejecting that protest.