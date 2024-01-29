Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Library 'Fires' Resident Cat After Visitor Denunciation

ostorozhno_moskva / Telegram

A Moscow library has ousted its resident cat after a patron wrote a letter of denunciation against him, media reported Monday. 

Markiz, a black-and-white cat with long hair, had been living at the library in northwestern Moscow’s Strogino district for eight years.

He was sent to live in a foster home after pensioner Igor Pochkin, a longtime library visitor, wrote a letter to the library’s management complaining that the cat’s presence created a “dangerous epidemiological environment.”

Pochkin “has been coming [to the library] with his laptop every day for eight years,” the Ostorozhno Moskva Telegram channel cited library employees as saying.

“[He is] very confrontational towards everyone, even kids are afraid of him. [He is] constantly arguing,” they added, noting that Pochkin has filed complaints against the library’s employees in the past. 

Librarians who took care of Markiz said they were forced to part with the cat despite the animal having all necessary medical documents and being up-to-date on his vaccinations. 

The head of the State Duma’s Environmental Committee Vladimir Burmatov also spoke out in Markiz’s defense, noting that “there are no rules against keeping cats in libraries.” 

“There are examples when they even live in public dining establishments and [consumer watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor does not find any irregularities,” the news.ru news website quoted Burmatov as saying.

More than 150 library visitors have already signed a petition calling for the animal’s return, according to Ostorozhno Moskva. 

Earlier this month, Russian social media was plunged into an uproar after a pet cat named Twix was thrown from a train and died in freezing conditions.

The head of Russia’s Investigative Committee subsequently ordered an investigation into the incident.

Read more about: Moscow , Animals

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

bovine violation

American Animal Rights Activist Jailed for Walking Cow on Red Square

A Chinese-American animal rights activist has been jailed for walking a young cow near the Kremlin, state media reported Wednesday.  Alisa Day, 34...
2 Min read
off the streets

Moscow Rounds Up Stray Animals, Kills Rats Over Coronavirus Fears

Animal rights campaigners have decried the move as cruel and scientifically groundless.
Moscow

Two Moose on the Loose in Moscow

"He was more than likely looking for food," one of the witnesses said
Animals

Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals

For many children, even ordinary domestic pets are magical creatures. Here are our top places for kids to interact with animals in safe, sanitary, and...