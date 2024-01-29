Moscow Library 'Fires' Resident Cat After Visitor Denunciation

A Moscow library has ousted its resident cat after a patron wrote a letter of denunciation against him, media reported Monday.

Markiz, a black-and-white cat with long hair, had been living at the library in northwestern Moscow’s Strogino district for eight years.

He was sent to live in a foster home after pensioner Igor Pochkin, a longtime library visitor, wrote a letter to the library’s management complaining that the cat’s presence created a “dangerous epidemiological environment.”

Pochkin “has been coming [to the library] with his laptop every day for eight years,” the Ostorozhno Moskva Telegram channel cited library employees as saying.

“[He is] very confrontational towards everyone, even kids are afraid of him. [He is] constantly arguing,” they added, noting that Pochkin has filed complaints against the library’s employees in the past.