Elderly Russian Man Banned From Keeping Pet Goats After They Run Amok in Moscow

A Moscow court on Tuesday prohibited an elderly resident from keeping goats at his home in the Russian capital after receiving complaints about the animals wandering the streets and producing foul smells.

Valery Anikeev, 77, has kept 16 goats at his home in southern Moscow’s Zyuzino district since at least the mid-1990s, state media reported. In recent years, videos of his animals umping onto cars and bursting into stores have gone viral.

In August, local veterinary authorities sought to ban Anikeev from keeping the goats at his home, citing health risks. The animals regularly graze near apartment buildings, with some residents expressing concern that they might spread diseases.