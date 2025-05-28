Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Police Arrest Man for Throwing Pills Into Moscow Zoo Enclosures

A leopard at the Moscow Zoo. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Law enforcement authorities said Wednesday that they arrested a man caught on video tossing pills into lynx and leopard enclosures at the Moscow Zoo.

Zoo director Svetlana Akulova shared surveillance footage showing the man making throwing motions toward the animals’ cages on Tuesday. Moscow Zoo staff later recovered 37 pills from the scene.

“This wasn’t an accident or a prank, but a deliberate and cold-blooded attempt on the lives of animals under our protection,” Akulova wrote on Telegram.

Police spokeswoman Irina Volk said the suspect, a 43-year-old man, was arrested in the Presnensky district of central Moscow, where the zoo is located.

“According to preliminary information, he threw pills containing valerian extract into the cages,” Volk said. The over-the-counter herbal supplement can have a stimulative effect on big cats in small doses.

Volk said investigators are still determining the man’s motive before deciding what charges to pursue.

The Kommersant business newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that the man, identified as Emil Atsayev, is registered with a psychiatric clinic and has two prior criminal convictions.

Atsayev allegedly told police he gave the pills to the animals because he wanted to “heal” and “revive” them, according to the report.

Authorities plan to conduct a psychiatric evaluation and may order compulsory treatment, Kommersant said.

Read more about: Moscow , Animals

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

American Animal Rights Activist Jailed for Walking Cow on Red Square

A Chinese-American animal rights activist has been jailed for walking a young cow near the Kremlin, state media reported Wednesday.  Alisa Day, 34...
2 Min read

Moscow Rounds Up Stray Animals, Kills Rats Over Coronavirus Fears

Animal rights campaigners have decried the move as cruel and scientifically groundless.

Moscow Greenlights Lavish $71,000 Pond House for Swans

The new swan house will cost over 4.2 million rubles ($71,000) — comparable to the price of a one-bedroom apartment in Moscow

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

Moscow officials have urged the city's cat-lovers to better protect their pets in a bid to stop them falling from windows in the city's high rise apartment...