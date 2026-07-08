Republic of Altai Launches Digital Tracking System for Gas Stations

Authorities in Siberia’s republic of Altai have introduced a digital tracking system to monitor drivers’ compliance with gasoline rationing measures amid Russia’s nationwide fuel crisis.

Governor Andrei Turchak said the 24-hour limit on filling up at gas stations will enter into force on Thursday. As part of the tracking system, drivers will be required to present vehicle registration cards to purchase gasoline and diesel at local gas stations.

“This is necessary to curb the panic buying and surging demand we are currently seeing in [the regional capital of] Gorno-Altaysk and across all districts of the republic,” he wrote on Telegram.

A two-month fueling cap has been in effect at gas stations in the republic of Altai since July 1.

Districts that represent 60% of the region’s population of around 210,000 people are limited to 30 liters (8 gallons) of gasoline and 50 liters (13 gallons) of diesel per driver per day. The remaining districts are capped at 50 liters (13 gallons) of gasoline and 100 liters (26 gallons) of diesel per driver per day. Filling up jerry cans or canisters, which also requires a vehicle registration card, is limited at 10 liters (2.5 gallons).