China Spikes Kremlin’s Proposed Power of Siberia 2 Alternative

Moscow’s proposal to transport Russian gas via Kazakhstan as an alternative to the shelved Power of Siberia 2 pipeline has failed to gain traction in Beijing.

The plan, announced by Moscow in the fall of 2024, envisioned the delivery of up to 45 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian natural gas annually to China via Kazakhstan. But Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said the project would not go forward, citing excessive costs.

“Gas supplies from Russia through Kazakhstan aren’t feasible,” Interfax quoted Zhang as saying to reporters Tuesday. “There’s only one pipeline, and it’s already operating at full capacity. To transport Russian gas via this route, we’d need to build a new pipeline. That’s too expensive. The Russian side is studying this option, but it’s not realistic. In fact, it’s not possible.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak first floated the idea in November 2024, shortly after talks over the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline fell through.

President Vladimir Putin had originally proposed Power of Siberia 2 to Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2022, a project that would increase Beijing’s purchases of Russian gas to 100 bcm per year to offset the loss of European market share following the invasion of Ukraine.