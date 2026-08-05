Putin Announces Reshuffling of Top Military Leadership

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a major reshuffle across the top ranks of Russia’s military, appointing new operational commanders in Ukraine, a unified logistics chief and a head for the newly established drone warfare branch.

“We’re continuing to refine the Defense Ministry’s organizational structure to keep pace with the needs and lessons learned from the special military operation,” Putin said in a televised Kremlin meeting, using the official term for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As part of the reshuffle, the president appointed Colonel General Denis Lyamin to head Russia’s newly established Unmanned Systems Forces.

Putin also reorganized frontline leadership in eastern and southern Ukraine, naming Colonel General Andrei Ivanayev commander of the “Center” group of forces and Lieutenant General Pyotr Bolgarev commander of the “East” group.

Putin also reorganized leadership within Russia’s operational fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine, naming Colonel General Andrei Ivanayev commander of the “Center” group of forces and Lieutenant General Pyotr Bolgarev commander of the “East” group of forces.

He described the “Center” grouping’s objective to capture the entire eastern Donetsk region as “critical and high-stakes,” while praising the “East” grouping for its “dynamic and aggressive” advance across southern Donetsk and partially occupied Zaporizhzhia.