Ukrainian Drone Barrage Sets Wildberries Sortation Center in Tula Region Ablaze

Ukrainian drones struck a Wildberries sortation center in the Tula region, the online retailer and local officials said Wednesday morning, with at least one person injured in the attack.

Tula region Governor Dmitry Milyayev said more than 100 drones were intercepted in the skies above his region amid an overnight barrage. He said a fire broke out at the Wildberries facility and that emergency crews were responding to the site.

In a press release, Wildberries confirmed the attack on its sortation center in the Tula region. The company said its employees were evacuated from the facility and that shipments would be redirected to other locations.

Images shared on social media showed a large fire and column of smoke rising above what was said to be the Wildberries sortation center in the Tula region.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 475 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Ukraine has attacked almost two dozen Wildberries logistics centers since mid-July, accusing the company of supplying the Russian military with drone parts and other equipment.

The strikes have wiped out a significant portion of the e-commerce giant's storage capacity and cost third-party merchants hundreds of billions of rubles, according to Forbes Russia.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian strikes near Kyiv killed at least fourteen people and injured more than two dozen others, emergency officials said Wednesday. Warehouses were also targeted in the overnight attacks.