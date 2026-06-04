Moscow to Host U.S.-Russia Hockey Match Next Month

Russian and American ice hockey players will face off in Moscow on July 1 as part of a series of matches discussed by the leaders of the two countries last year, AmCham Russia President Robert Agee said Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin first proposed holding hockey matches between Russian and American players in both countries during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump in March 2025. The Kremlin said at the time that Trump had “expressed support” for the idea.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Agee announced that the inaugural match will take place at the Kristall ice palace within Moscow’s Luzhniki Olympic Complex. The event will be timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, which takes place on July 4, he added.

“We hope this will help melt the ice that formed between us,” Agee said, referring to geopolitical tensions between Washington and Moscow.