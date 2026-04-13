U.S. Waiver on Russian Oil Expires as Extension Remains Uncertain

A U.S. sanctions waiver allowing for the sale and delivery of Russian oil expired this weekend, leaving governments in a state of uncertainty as the Trump administration reportedly weighed an extension in order to soothe jittery markets.

The 30-day U.S. Treasury Department waiver, which covered Russian crude and petroleum products from March 12 to April 11, was introduced last month due to oil supply shortages stemming from the war in Iran.

While several reports suggested the Trump administration would likely grant an extension to mitigate the economic fallout of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, no official announcement had been made as of Monday morning.

Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reported last week that U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had agreed that extending the waiver would be a “good idea.”

The lapse of the waiver has prompted a diplomatic push by several Asian countries, which depend on the Middle East for most of their oil and gas and have been looking for alternative suppliers since last month.