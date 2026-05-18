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Sorry, Europe, Russia Isn’t Satanic Enough for Eurovision

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Wikimedia Commons / Achmad Ibrahim / AP / TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed the idea of Russia ever returning to the Eurovision Song Contest, saying it had become too “satanic.”

“We simply won’t measure up to the criteria that now define Eurovision contestants, which are honestly nothing short of outright Satanism,” Lavrov said during a televised press conference following talks with the foreign minister of Equatorial Guinea.

His comments come after Eurovision Director Martin Green said Friday that Russia could “theoretically” be readmitted to the contest in the future. The European Broadcasting Union banned Russia from Eurovision after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Instead of seeking reinstatement, Lavrov pointed to Russias revival of the Soviet-era Intervision Song Contest as a culturally appropriate alternative that aligns with so-called traditional values.

“Intervision was born precisely within the context of this kind of unification of the traditional art of the countries that make up the BRICS alliance,” Lavrov said, referring to the economic bloc that includes Russia, China, India and Brazil.

Many Russian artists have competed in Eurovision over the years, including Alla Pugacheva, Philipp Kirkorov, Little Big and Manizha. Singer Dima Bilan remains Russia’s only Eurovision winner, taking the title in 2008 with his song “Believe.”

Bulgarian singer DARA won the 70th anniversary edition of the contest in Vienna on Saturday.

Read more about: Europe , Music , Lavrov

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