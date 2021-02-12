Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Ready to Cut Ties With Europe – Foreign Minister

Updated:
Lavrov tied his willingness to sever relations with the EU to measures that would “create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive areas.” Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to cut ties with the European Union if it imposes further sanctions on the Russian economy, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

The heated rhetoric comes 10 days before top EU diplomats are scheduled to discuss new travel bans and asset freezes on President Vladimir Putin’s allies in response to the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after his nerve-agent poisoning.

“We’re ready,” Lavrov said when asked by pro-Kremlin spin doctor Vladimir Solovyov about whether Russia is “heading for a break with the European Union.”

Russia’s foreign policy chief tied his willingness to sever relations with the bloc to measures that would “create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive areas.”

“We don’t want to be isolated from the world, but we must be prepared,” Lavrov said in an excerpt of the interview published on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

The Kremlin said at Friday’s briefing that Lavrov’s words had been misinterpreted, but stressed that Russia must get ready for “independence if madness prevails.”

The 27-member bloc is likely to hit Putin’s allies with travel bans and asset freezes as soon as later this month, Reuters reported Thursday, citing three unnamed European diplomats.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency meanwhile quoted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s spokesperson as saying that confidential work on drafting Russia sanctions is ongoing.

Borrell’s rare Moscow visit last week coincided with Russia's expulsion of diplomats from three European countries accused of attending recent street demonstrations in support of Navalny. 

The expulsions infuriated European capitals, according to Reuters, triggering German and French willingness to move ahead with sanctions in response.

Read more about: Europe , Lavrov , Sanctions

Read more

REJECTING DIALOGUE

EU Must ‘Draw Consequences’ From Controversial Moscow Trip, Says Top Diplomat

Russia is rejecting constructive dialogue with the bloc, Josep Borrell said, as he threatened further sanctions against Russia.
tit-for-tat

Russia Announces Travel Bans Against EU Officials Over Navalny

The EU previously sanctioned several Russian officials over the opposition figure's poisoning by Novichok.
western response

EU Sanctions FSB Chief, Senior Kremlin Officials Over Navalny Poisoning

The EU also sanctioned the Russian state research institute it says was behind the development of Novichok.  
Germany

Germany Bends EU Rules to Give Russia Spot at G20 Berlin Meeting

The German government has reclassified a G20 meeting as an OSCE event in order to allow Russia to take part, German news outlet Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.