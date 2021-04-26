Austria Opposes New Russia Sanctions Despite Tensions

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Monday he opposes new sanctions against Russia despite soaring tensions between the West and Moscow over a slew of accusations.

The European Union and NATO earlier this month expressed solidarity with the United States, which hit Russia with the toughest sanctions in three years for election interference and cyberattacks. In March, the Biden administration also expanded export restrictions to Russia over the poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“I’m against additional sanctions as an end in itself,” said Kurz in an interview with the Swiss-German daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung. “De-escalation is required. It is difficult, but the constant aggravation is not the way we want to go.”

“The sanctions already imposed by the EU were correct. But it is also important to rely on dialogue. Peace on our continent can only be achieved with Russia,” he said.