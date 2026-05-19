Putin Arrives in Beijing With Entourage of Ministers and CEOs

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing late Tuesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart and "long-time good friend" Xi Jinping, intending to show their ties are unshakeable days after a visit by Donald Trump.

Putin arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport around 11:15 p.m. (15:15 GMT) on Tuesday, where he was greeted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a military band.

He is accompanied by an entourage of cabinet ministers and the chief executives of Russia’s largest state-owned and private corporations for the two-day state visit.

The delegation includes Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska, as well as the heads of state development corporation VEB, nuclear agency Rosatom and space corportation Roscosmos.