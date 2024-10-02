China's Xi Tells Putin Ready to ‘Expand' Ties – State Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he was ready to "expand" cooperation, as the two leaders exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, state media said.
Xi said China was "ready to join Putin to constantly expand all-round pragmatic cooperation between [our] two countries,” state news agency Xinhua said.
"Permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi told Putin, according to Xinhua.
Putin has looked to the Chinese leader for support since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the allies boosting trade to record highs as Moscow faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.
Moscow and Beijing both rail against "Western hegemony,” particularly what they see as U.S. domination of global affairs, and declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.
Xi is set to attend a meeting of the BRICS countries in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan this month, where he is expected to meet Putin.
On Wednesday, Xi also hailed his and Putin's efforts to deepen ties in recent years "in the face of major changes unseen in a century.”
"Political mutual trust between the two sides has continued to deepen, practical cooperation has achieved remarkable results," he said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.