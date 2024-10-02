Support The Moscow Times!
China's Xi Tells Putin Ready to ‘Expand' Ties – State Media

By AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Sergei Guneev, RIA Novosti / kremlin.ru

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he was ready to "expand" cooperation, as the two leaders exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, state media said.

Xi said China was "ready to join Putin to constantly expand all-round pragmatic cooperation between [our] two countries,” state news agency Xinhua said.

"Permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi told Putin, according to Xinhua.

Putin has looked to the Chinese leader for support since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with the allies boosting trade to record highs as Moscow faces heavy economic sanctions from the West.

Moscow and Beijing both rail against "Western hegemony,” particularly what they see as U.S. domination of global affairs, and declared a "no limits" partnership shortly before Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

Xi is set to attend a meeting of the BRICS countries in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan this month, where he is expected to meet Putin.

On Wednesday, Xi also hailed his and Putin's efforts to deepen ties in recent years "in the face of major changes unseen in a century.”

"Political mutual trust between the two sides has continued to deepen, practical cooperation has achieved remarkable results," he said.

