China’s Xi to Visit Russia ‘as Soon as Next Week’ – Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to visit President Vladimir Putin in Russia as soon as next week, Reuters reported Monday, citing unnamed sources briefed on the matter.

Putin invited Xi to visit Moscow this spring during a video call between the leaders on Dec. 30. If confirmed, Xi's visit will take place much earlier than previously expected.

Xi, who secured an unprecedented third term in office last week, had been expected to travel to Moscow in April or early May.

The Kremlin declined to comment on reports of Xi’s visit on Monday, while China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news agency said its sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.