Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Promised Xi That Russia Will Fight ‘5-Year War’ in Ukraine – Nikkei

kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin promised Chinese leader Xi Jinping that his invasion of Ukraine would last five years, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported Thursday, citing multiple anonymous sources familiar with Russian-Chinese diplomatic maneuvering.

Putin’s remark apparently came during Xi’s visit to Moscow in March 2023, when Russia was already one year and one month into the war and had suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks. 

Nikkei interpreted Putin’s words that Russia “will fight for [at least] five years” as an assurance that Moscow would emerge victorious in the end and a possible warning for Xi not to reverse China’s pro-Russia policy.

It also said that Putin’s comments to Xi call into question recent reports that the Russian leader is quietly signaling readiness for ceasefire talks, saying Putin may be creating an “illusion” of seeking peace to use to his advantage in the 2024 presidential vote.

Neither the Kremlin nor Beijing have commented on Nikkei’s report, which could not be independently verified.

According to the publication, Xi may have not fully trusted Putin’s 2023 pledge because he had previously “misjudged” the Russian leader’s intentions ahead of the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine.

On Feb. 4, 2022, the opening day of the Beijing Winter Olympics attended by Putin, the leaders declared a “no-limits” partnership.

Nikkei reported China likely concluded that the Russian troops amassing at the Ukrainian border would only invade eastern Ukraine, where Kyiv had been at war with pro-Moscow separatists since 2014, rather than the full-scale invasion it launched 20 days later.

Following Xi’s March 2023 visit to Putin, China dispatched a so-called “peace mission” to Europe, including Ukraine and Russia, in what Nikkei described as a “subtle shift in Xi’s pro-Russia stance.”

Read more about: Putin , China , Xi Jinping , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

HBD

Putin Applauds 'Dear Friend' Xi on His 70th Birthday

"It is difficult to overestimate the efforts you have been making to foster the comprehensive partnership" between Russia and China, Putin told Xi.
1 Min read
News Analysis

As Xi Visits Putin, Allies Trumpet 'New Era' But Offer Little Substance

Xi’s reunion with Putin is unlikely to catalyze a major shift in bilateral cooperation — or in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, experts say.
4 Min read
'great neighboring powers'

Xi Seeks Tighter Cooperation With Russia at Kremlin Talks

The summit between the Russian president and the Chinese leader comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.
4 Min read
Accelerated timetable

China’s Xi to Visit Russia ‘as Soon as Next Week’ – Reports

If confirmed, Xi's visit to Russia will come earlier than previously expected amid the pair's ongoing efforts to cement a “no-limits” partnership.
1 Min read