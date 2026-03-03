Support The Moscow Times!
1 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Belgorod Region

@vvgladkov / Telegram

Ukrainian drone strikes killed a man in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said late Monday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the man died before paramedics could reach him in a village around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, including five over the Belgorod region.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.

Also on Monday, Russian strikes on a passenger train killed eight people in the city of Kramatorsk.

