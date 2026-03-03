Russian Central Bank Challenges EU’s Indefinite Asset Freeze in European Court

Russia’s Central Bank said Tuesday that it filed a lawsuit in one of the European Union’s two main courts to challenge the bloc’s decision to freeze Russian state assets indefinitely.

In December, the EU agreed to keep roughly 210 billion euros ($244.1 billion) in Russian sovereign assets immobilized, rolling over the measure every six months by qualified majority vote. The bloc stopped short of seizing the assets outright to fund reparations for Ukraine, instead backing a loan package with its common budget.

Russia’s Central Bank said the regulation effectively stripped it of legal protection and the ability to enforce its rights, arguing that the measure violates international and EU law guaranteeing property rights, access to justice and sovereign immunity.

It also said the Dec. 12 decision involved “serious procedural violations” because it was adopted by majority vote rather than unanimity.

The Central Bank said it filed its claim last Friday with the Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union.