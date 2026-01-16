Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Court Holds Preliminary Hearing in Central Bank Lawsuit Against Euroclear

By AFP
The preliminary hearing at the Moscow Arbitration Court on Jan. 16 in the lawsuit against Euroclear. Pavel Bednyakov / AP / TASS

A Moscow court on Friday held a preliminary hearing in a lawsuit brought by Russia's Central Bank against the Belgian financial group Euroclear over the fate of Russia's blocked assets in Europe.

The EU froze tens of billions of euros of Russia's international reserves after the Kremlin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago, part of sweeping sanctions aimed at hindering Moscow's war machine.

In a preliminary hearing in the case, Judge Anna Petrukhina ruled that the proceedings would be held behind closed doors at the request of Russia's Central Bank, which sought to "protect banking secrecy," AFP journalists reported from the Moscow Arbitration Court.

The lawsuit was filed in December as the EU debated using the frozen Russian funds to offer a financial lifeline to Ukraine. However, the bloc failed to approve the scheme, ultimately opting for a loan backed by its common budget instead.

President Vladimir Putin said last month that the proposed EU plan to seize Russia's assets would have been "robbery" and warned that "the consequences could be severe for the robbers."

Filing the case, the Central Bank said Euroclear had acted illegally in freezing the assets. It is seeking around $232 billion, a sum it says covers the assets and compensation for lost returns.

It was unclear what the implications of any Russian-based legal claim would be.

Lawyers representing Euroclear were present in court, an AFP reporter saw, but declined to comment on the case.

A spokesman for the clearing house noted in December that Euroclear was "fighting more than 100 legal claims in Russia."

Read more about: Central Bank , Court cases , European Union

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Central Bank Says It Will Seek Damages From European Lenders

Without naming which banks it plans to take to court, the regulator said it was responding to ongoing attempts to seize its assets.
3 Min read

EU Agrees to Indefinite Freeze of Russian Central Bank Assets

The move removes a major hurdle to using the roughly 210 billion euros in Russian sovereign assets immobilized in Europe to support Ukraine.
2 Min read

Russian Central Bank Sues Euroclear as EU Advances Plan to Tap Frozen Assets for Ukraine

The lawsuit comes as the EU moves toward approving a plan to use frozen Russian assets to raise funds for Kyiv in 2026-2027.
2 Min read

EU Transfers $1.6 Billion Raised From Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU member states agreed to use the profits from frozen Russian Central Bank assets to help arm Ukraine and fund its reconstruction.
2 Min read