Moscow Court Holds Preliminary Hearing in Central Bank Lawsuit Against Euroclear

A Moscow court on Friday held a preliminary hearing in a lawsuit brought by Russia's Central Bank against the Belgian financial group Euroclear over the fate of Russia's blocked assets in Europe.

The EU froze tens of billions of euros of Russia's international reserves after the Kremlin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago, part of sweeping sanctions aimed at hindering Moscow's war machine.

In a preliminary hearing in the case, Judge Anna Petrukhina ruled that the proceedings would be held behind closed doors at the request of Russia's Central Bank, which sought to "protect banking secrecy," AFP journalists reported from the Moscow Arbitration Court.

The lawsuit was filed in December as the EU debated using the frozen Russian funds to offer a financial lifeline to Ukraine. However, the bloc failed to approve the scheme, ultimately opting for a loan backed by its common budget instead.