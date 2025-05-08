Xi Says China Supports Russia Against ‘Hegemonic Bullying’ During Kremlin Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged solidarity with Russia against “hegemonic bullying” during a visit to the Kremlin on Thursday, as Moscow prepared to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
More than two dozen foreign leaders are in the Russian capital to attend the city’s annual military parade on Friday, with Xi being the highest-profile guest at this year’s celebrations.
“Amid the international counter-current of unilateralism and hegemonic bullying, China will work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibilities of major world powers,” the Chinese president told Putin, according to a Kremlin readout.
Xi praised deepening “political mutual trust” and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
Putin, for his part, said Moscow and Beijing are “developing our ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and are not opposed to anyone.”
Xi’s visit came as Ukraine accused Russia of violating a 72-hour ceasefire that Putin unilaterally announced ahead of Friday’s military parade in Red Square.
Beijing has portrayed itself as a neutral actor in the conflict, but Western governments accuse China of enabling Russia economically and diplomatically.
Putin used the Kremlin meeting with Xi on Thursday to draw parallels between Russia and China’s wartime sacrifices, citing the 27 million Soviet and 37 million Chinese deaths in World War II.
“Together with our Chinese friends, we firmly stand on the side of historical truth, to protect the memory of the war years and counter modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism,” the Russian leader said, reiterating his longstanding claim that the West seeks to minimize the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany.
