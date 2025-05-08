Xi Says China Supports Russia Against ‘Hegemonic Bullying’ During Kremlin Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged solidarity with Russia against “hegemonic bullying” during a visit to the Kremlin on Thursday, as Moscow prepared to mark the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

More than two dozen foreign leaders are in the Russian capital to attend the city’s annual military parade on Friday, with Xi being the highest-profile guest at this year’s celebrations.

“Amid the international counter-current of unilateralism and hegemonic bullying, China will work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibilities of major world powers,” the Chinese president told Putin, according to a Kremlin readout.

Xi praised deepening “political mutual trust” and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Putin, for his part, said Moscow and Beijing are “developing our ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries and are not opposed to anyone.”