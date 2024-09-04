×
Putin Expects Xi Jinping at Upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan

Vladimir Putin and China's Vice President Han Zheng hold a meeting on the sidelines of the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum. Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend next month's BRICS summit in the Tatarstan capital of Kazan.

Since ordering the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has increasingly turned to Xi for support, with Russia and China boosting trade to record levels amid heavy Western sanctions against Moscow.

"As agreed, we are expecting Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit," Putin said during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

BRICS, originally formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, aims to bring together the world's most important emerging economies, as well as act as a political and economic counterbalance to wealthier nations in the West.

The group of countries expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Putin said earlier this week that Russia will be the first BRICS member to host a summit, which will take place in Kazan on Oct. 22-24, following the group's enlargement.

Moscow and Beijing, which both oppose "Western hegemony" and U.S. global dominance, declared a "no limits" partnership just before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Last month, Putin noted that Russia's economic and trade relations with China were "yielding results" during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to the Kremlin.

On Tuesday, the Russian leader invited Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: China , BRICS , Xi Jinping , Putin

