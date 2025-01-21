Putin and Xi Tout Growing Partnership During Video Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their growing partnership during a video call on Tuesday, hours after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump, who has pledged a tougher stance on Washington's adversaries, has threatened heavy tariffs on China and warned Russia of "big trouble" if it refuses to bring an end to its war against Ukraine.

Putin, addressing Xi, said Russia and China were strengthening ties "on the basis of friendship, mutual trust and support" despite external pressures.

"Russia and China's joint efforts play an important stabilizing role in international affairs," the Kremlin leader said.