Putin Invites Mongolian President to BRICS Summit in Kazan

President Vladimir Putin invited his Mongolian counterpart to attend the next BRICS summit in Russia next month, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
“I’d like to conclude my opening remarks by inviting you to Russia, to Kazan, where we will host the BRICS summit this year,” Putin told Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh during his visit to Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in Mongolia late Monday marks his first trip to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member state since the body issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023 over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
BRICS, originally formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, aims to bring together the world’s most important emerging economies, as well as act as a political and economic counterbalance to wealthier nations in the West.
The group of countries expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Putin told Khurelsukh that Russia will be the first BRICS member to host a summit following the group’s enlargement, which will take place on Oct. 22-24.
“This will be the first event of this level after the expansion of this organization. I hope that you will participate in the BRICS Outreach—BRICS Plus format,” Putin said.
