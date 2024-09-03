Putin Invites Mongolian President to BRICS Summit in Kazan

President Vladimir Putin invited his Mongolian counterpart to attend the next BRICS summit in Russia next month, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“I’d like to conclude my opening remarks by inviting you to Russia, to Kazan, where we will host the BRICS summit this year,” Putin told Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh during his visit to Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in Mongolia late Monday marks his first trip to an International Criminal Court (ICC) member state since the body issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023 over the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.