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Masked Men Raid Central Moscow Office Building Housing Pro-Kremlin Tabloid

@mk_ru

The pro-Kremlin tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets said Tuesday that a group of masked men stormed the office building in central Moscow where its newsroom is located.

Surveillance footage shared by the publication showed at least four men in masks forcing their way into the lobby of the building, followed by five other men.

“Several members of the group acted aggressively, refused to produce any identification and threatened to smash the doors and turnstiles at the building’s entrance,” MK wrote.

It said the men seized control of the third-floor elevator lobby, locked the doors from the inside and then refused to open up to police officers.

MK Editor-in-Chief Pavel Gusev told the Vedomosti business newspaper that a separate company rents office space on the building’s third floor.

The pro-Kremlin broadcaster Ren TV, citing an anonymous source, reported that the raid targeted one of the commercial tenants of the office building. Gusev confirmed to Ren TV that MK was not the target of the raid.

Gusev said the masked men refused to speak with him or answer any questions.

“It’s a strange situation, completely incomprehensible at this point,” he told Vedomosti.

Read more about: Moscow

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